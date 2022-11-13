Dr. Michael Roh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Roh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Roh, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Locations
Rockford Spine Center Ltd.2902 McFarland Rd Ste 300, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 316-2100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After months of increasing leg pain and numbness, and no relief after physical therapy or chiropractic, my nurse practitioner suggested Rockford Spine Center. I saw Dr. Roh and had a minimally invasive discectomy and fusion of L4-5. Immediately after surgery the pain and numbness were gone. Immediately! I was able to go home the same day, climb stairs and sleep in my own bed. Post op discomfort was just that, discomfort and nothing compared to what I had dealt with prior to surgery. I took the prescribed pain med for 24 hours and after easily managed with acetominophen. So happy I didn't wait longer! I used to dread having to stand for more than 5 or 10 minutes or walking through a large store. Now I walk or stand as long as I want with absolutely no issue. Just a few weeks after surgery my back and leg feel absolutely normal. Dr Roh, Matt, Angie, Casey, the front desk, Xray and MRI were caring knowledgeable and professional. I highly recommend Rockford Spine Center.
About Dr. Michael Roh, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548242712
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roh speaks Spanish.
205 patients have reviewed Dr. Roh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roh.
