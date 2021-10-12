Dr. Michael Roh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Roh, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Roh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Roh works at
Locations
-
1
South Coast Retina Center4300 Long Beach Blvd Ste 320, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 984-7024
-
2
South Coast Retina Center7677 Center Ave Ste 403, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 657-7809
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roh?
Dr. Roh saved the vision in my left eye. I will always be grateful to him! He is brilliant, talented and kind!
About Dr. Michael Roh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Korean
- 1386684629
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roh works at
Dr. Roh speaks Chinese and Korean.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Roh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.