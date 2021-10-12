Overview

Dr. Michael Roh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Roh works at South Coast Retina Center in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.