Dr. Michael Rogers, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rogers, MD is a Dermatologist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring.
Locations
Lakeside Dermatology727 Us Highway 27 S, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 385-7183Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Winter Haven Office400 Avenue K SE Ste 3, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 293-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rogers is one of the best doctors I've ever been to. Very nice, funny, and willing to listen to my concerns without judgment. Highly recommend him as a dermatologist to friends, family, and strangers.
About Dr. Michael Rogers, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003876053
Education & Certifications
- Penn State University/Geisinger Medical Center
- Westchester County Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rogers speaks Spanish.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
