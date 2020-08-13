Dr. Rogachevsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Rogachevsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rogachevsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from VLADIVOSTOK MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Locations
- 1 514 N Prospect Ave Ste 300, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 792-1823
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rogachevsky changed my life for the better. I recommend him wholeheartedly.
About Dr. Michael Rogachevsky, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1427103308
Education & Certifications
- VLADIVOSTOK MEDICAL INSTITUTE
