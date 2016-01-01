Dr. Michael Rodriguez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rodriguez, DO
Dr. Michael Rodriguez, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Enticare PC3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 107, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 214-9000
Adobe Ent & Allergy20325 N 51st Ave Ste 154, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions
Scw14420 W Meeker Blvd # A-202, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 535-8770
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Michigan State University
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Arizona State University
