Dr. Michael Rodriguez, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. Michael Rodriguez, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Dr. Rodriguez works at ADVANCED ENT AND COSMETIC SURGERY in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Enticare PC
    3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 107, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 214-9000
    Adobe Ent & Allergy
    20325 N 51st Ave Ste 154, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Scw
    14420 W Meeker Blvd # A-202, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 535-8770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Allergic Rhinitis
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Labyrinthitis
Laryngitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Polyp
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Big Ears
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Cleft Palate
Common Cold
Dentofacial Anomalies
ENT Cancer
Facial Fracture
Geographic Tongue
Head and Neck Cancer
Hyperacusis
Laryngeal Cancer
Larynx Conditions
Leukoplakia
Localized Fat Deposits
Loss of Taste
Meniere's Disease
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Oral Cancer
Otosclerosis
Peritonsillar Abscess
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sjögren's Syndrome
Skin Cancer
Sore Throat
Swimmer's Ear
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michael Rodriguez, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528356284
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michigan State University
    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Rodriguez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

