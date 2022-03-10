Overview

Dr. Michael Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Port Jeff Medical Care in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.