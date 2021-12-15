See All Nephrologists in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Michael Rocklin, MD

Nephrology
Overview

Dr. Michael Rocklin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center and Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Rocklin works at Rocky Mountain Kidney Care - Lone Tree in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Kidney Care
    10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 120, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-7808
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Proteinuria
Vitamin D Deficiency
Renal Scan
Proteinuria
Vitamin D Deficiency
Renal Scan

Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 15, 2021
    Absolutely. Dr. Rocklin was my Nephrologist for 17 years. He is the reason I am still alive at age 82. He is a most marvelous and thorough doctor. He cares very much about his patients' welfare. He started his own firm or he would still be my doctor. I wish him a great deal of success and believe he will attain it. LOVE!
    marsha berger — Dec 15, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Rocklin, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • 1063494367
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

