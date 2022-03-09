See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Oak Park, IL
Dr. Michael Rock, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Rock, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Rock, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They completed their residency with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center

Dr. Rock works at Chicago Institute For Neuropathic Pain, Chicago IL in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Park Clinic
    1125 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL 60301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 626-7480
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Higgins Clinic
    7101 W Higgins Ave, Chicago, IL 60656 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 697-7102
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    California Clinic
    2923 N California Ave Ste 210, Chicago, IL 60618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 626-0268

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
  • Community First Medical Center
  • Macneal Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Accidental Injuries
Back Pain
Cervical Radiculopathy
Accidental Injuries
Back Pain
Cervical Radiculopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accidental Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rock?

    Mar 09, 2022
    Dr. Rock is outstanding. He tries very hard to pinpoint the problem & tried a new approach that has given me back the ability to do things I did not think would be possible & that I hadn’t been able to do for years. He is always understanding, honest, and tries to work with me. The staff has always been nice to me, & I am grateful for their help. I have been treated well & have been lucky enough have found an excellent doctor who thinks outside the box to help patients.
    — Mar 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Rock, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Rock, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rock to family and friends

    Dr. Rock's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rock

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Rock, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Rock, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760596886
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Natalspruit Hosp
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Rock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Rock, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.