Overview

Dr. Michael Rocco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Rocco works at Beachwood Family Health Center in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.