Dr. Michael Robinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Robinson, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Michael D. Robinson , M.D., P.A.20 Community Pl Ste 202, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 539-8186
- Morristown Medical Center
Dr. Robinson is a highly professional and caring doctor. I’ve been seeing him for 3 years and he has helped me immensely. His approach is very calm and he is willing to work with me to try different techniques and strategies. I would recommend him to anyone who needs psychiatric help.
- Adult Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1265471874
- George Washington University Med Ctr
- Baylor Coll Med Affil Hosp
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Harvard College
- Psychiatry
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
