Dr. Michael Robin, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Robin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.
Locations
Michael L. Robin M.D.1580 Makaloa St Ste 1000, Honolulu, HI 96814 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robin?
Dr. Robin is very compassionate and understanding. I really appreciate everything he has done for me. I have met with many psychiatrists across the US and Dr. Robin is among the best!
About Dr. Michael Robin, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1942255138
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Robin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robin.
