Dr. Michael Robertson, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Robertson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dr. Robertson works at Indiana University Cancer Center in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphoma, Large-Cell and Mantle Cell Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Indiana University Cancer Center
    535 Barnhill Dr Rm 473, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 278-0079
    Iu Health Simon Cancer Center
    1030 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 944-0920
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Treatment frequency



Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Robertson, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861458275
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
    Residency
    • University of Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Robertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robertson works at Indiana University Cancer Center in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Robertson’s profile.

    Dr. Robertson has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphoma, Large-Cell and Mantle Cell Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

