Dr. Michael Robertson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Robertson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Dr. Robertson works at
Locations
Indiana University Cancer Center535 Barnhill Dr Rm 473, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 278-0079
Iu Health Simon Cancer Center1030 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-0920Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robertson saved my life. He was my doctor from Jan. 2001 until Dec. 2015. He was professional, respectful, courteous and he made me a a complete participant in my treatment. In Feb 2016 I moved to Colorado.
About Dr. Michael Robertson, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1861458275
Education & Certifications
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- University of Chicago
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robertson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertson works at
Dr. Robertson has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphoma, Large-Cell and Mantle Cell Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.