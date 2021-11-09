Overview

Dr. Michael Roberts, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Roberts works at Arizona Oncology Associates in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Central Nervous System Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.