Dr. Michael Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Roberts, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Roberts works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Biltmore Cancer Center - Medical Oncology, Gynecologic Oncology, Hematology, Neuro-Oncology, & Breast Program2222 E Highland Ave Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 277-4868Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Mercy Care
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
He literally saved my life from a brain tumor. Kind, compassionate, extremely knowledgeable, patient. Explained everything well, I love Dr. Roberts and highly recommend him
About Dr. Michael Roberts, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1932159357
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Baylor Affl Hospital
- Tufts University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Central Nervous System Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.