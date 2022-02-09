Overview

Dr. Michael Robbins, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Robbins works at Advanced Diagnstc Pain Trmt Ctr in New Haven, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.