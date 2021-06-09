Overview

Dr. Michael Rizen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Rizen works at Eye Clinic Of Bellevue in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Nearsightedness and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.