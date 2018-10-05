Dr. Michael Rivner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rivner, MD is a Registered Nurse in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4588
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
The first time I saw Dr. Rivner he spent several hours with me. In each follow up since then he has spent at least an hour carefully evaluating me. He does not diagnose a person without indisputable data and so for some diseases like ALS, you may see him over a long period before you have a diagnosis. Better to take time than to deliver a wrong diagnosis especially regarding a disease like ALS. He is an expert in his field and I trust the care I receive from him completely.
- Med College Of Georgia
- Med College Of Georgia
- Med College Of Georgia
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
