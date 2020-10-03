Dr. Michael Rivera-Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera-Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rivera-Weiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rivera-Weiss, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.
Dr. Rivera-Weiss works at
Locations
Saint Ritas Neuroscience and Rehabilitation Center770 W High St Ste 160, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (419) 996-5224
Inpatient Psych Unit730 W Market St, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (419) 227-3361
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
never had a problem, I have been treated with respect.
About Dr. Michael Rivera-Weiss, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1871516013
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
