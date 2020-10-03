Overview

Dr. Michael Rivera-Weiss, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.



Dr. Rivera-Weiss works at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Rheumatology in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.