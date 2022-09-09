Dr. Michael Rivera is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rivera
Overview
Dr. Michael Rivera is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Dr. Rivera works at
Locations
Florida Foot & Ankle Associates LLC601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 414, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 888-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
This is my second time with Dr. Rivera. He's an awesome Dr. very professional, friendly and Knowledgeable. Excellent and friendly staff and the no waiting time. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Michael Rivera
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528079787
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Hospital
- St Barnabas Hospital
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- 1989
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera works at
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.