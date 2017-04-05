Dr. Michael Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rivera, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rivera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Locations
AnMed Health Michael A. Rivera MD1519 N Fant St, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 261-3999
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rivera is wonderful. He is the only doctor in my entire life that has listened to my problems and found the cause and solution. He is very understanding and know what is going on with my body before I can even tell him. Wonderful nurses as well.
About Dr. Michael Rivera, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1235173048
Education & Certifications
- Akron Genl Med Ctr
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
