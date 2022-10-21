Overview

Dr. Michael Rinaldi, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Healthmark Regional Medical Center and North Okaloosa Medical Center.



Dr. Rinaldi works at Allergy Partners of New Jersey in Crestview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Vertigo and Chronic Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.