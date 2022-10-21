Dr. Michael Rinaldi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinaldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rinaldi, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Rinaldi, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Healthmark Regional Medical Center and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Dr. Rinaldi works at
Locations
Michael Jon Rinaldi DO PA150 E Redstone Ave Ste B, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 983-7778
Hospital Affiliations
- Healthmark Regional Medical Center
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rinaldi performed my thyroidectomy to remove thyroid cancer and did an excellent job! He removed all the cancer and my vocal cords weren’t damaged at all. (A common side effect of this type of surgery). He made himself very accessible to me and answered any questions I had along the way. I had to be hospitalized after surgery for a complication (not his fault) and he was there to see me as soon as he could. His care in telling my husband and I about the cancer diagnosis was really kind and compassionate & he gave us great advice on moving ahead. He is very blunt and honest, (which I appreciate) but also genuinely caring & knows his stuff. My recovery was smooth and my scar is barely noticeable at all! Everyone comments on what a good surgeon I had! I recommend him to friends all the time & truly consider him an angel to me that took care of me in a very scary time period of my life. Wish there were more doctors out there like him!
About Dr. Michael Rinaldi, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rinaldi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rinaldi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rinaldi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rinaldi has seen patients for Ear Ache, Vertigo and Chronic Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rinaldi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rinaldi speaks Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rinaldi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rinaldi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rinaldi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rinaldi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.