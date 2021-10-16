Dr. Rihner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Rihner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Rihner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Monroe County Hospital and Providence Hospital.
Dr. Rihner works at
Locations
Benjamin S. Citrin M.d. PC600 Providence Park Dr E, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 634-1544
Hospital Affiliations
- Monroe County Hospital
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Rihner, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1831279702
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
