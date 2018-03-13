Dr. Michael Riggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Riggs, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Riggs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 13901 McAuley Blvd Ste 210, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 608-8828
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On a Saturday at 5:30 pm,I had to have emergency surgery on an incarserated hernia. I was so bad off, without the surgery I wouldn't last 48 hrs. Because of other problems ,I was considered a high risk. Dr. Riggs explained things very well. My family & I knew what the dangers were & the degree of difficulty HE faced in doing this procedure.. My surgery lasted 3 1/2d hrs, & he fixed every thing. His explanations were clear, his bedside manner was great. His skills are great.
About Dr. Michael Riggs, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1942304241
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
