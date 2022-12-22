Dr. Michael Riggenbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riggenbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Riggenbach, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Riggenbach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Riggenbach works at
Locations
-
1
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Oviedo1000 W Broadway St Ste 200, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 977-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Lake Nona9685 Lake Nona Village Pl Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 418-0582Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Downtown Orlando25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 254-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riggenbach?
Dr Riggenbach and his whole team are absolutely amazing! Surgery was perfect and the before and after care from the team is wonderful! They make sure your good on every level
About Dr. Michael Riggenbach, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1013126861
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- The Ohio State University
- Wright State University
- University Of Dayton
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riggenbach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riggenbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riggenbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riggenbach works at
Dr. Riggenbach has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Joint Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riggenbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
159 patients have reviewed Dr. Riggenbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riggenbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riggenbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riggenbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.