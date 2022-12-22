Overview

Dr. Michael Riggenbach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Riggenbach works at Orlando Orthopaedic Center in Oviedo, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Joint Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.