Dr. Michael Rieser, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rieser, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Rieser works at
Locations
Ridge Behavioral Health System3050 Rio Dosa Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 268-6410
Beaumont Behavioral Health1030 Monarch St Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 296-3141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Really listens to your problems with concern is a caring Dr very knowledgeable
About Dr. Michael Rieser, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Rieser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rieser accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rieser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rieser has seen patients for Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Suicidal Ideation and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rieser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rieser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rieser.
