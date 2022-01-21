Dr. Michael Rieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rieber, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Rieber, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Michael H Rieber MD445 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange, NJ 07052
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I know I’m in the right hands when I go to Dr. Rieber
About Dr. Michael Rieber, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Penn State University Hershey Med Ctr
- Albany Medical Center
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- New York Medical College
- The State University of New York at Bimghamton
