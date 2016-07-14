Overview

Dr. Michael Riddle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.



Dr. Riddle works at CONNECTIONSAZ in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.