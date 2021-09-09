Overview

Dr. Michael Rickoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Rickoff works at Gastroenterology Associates P.A. in Greenville, SC with other offices in Clemson, SC and Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.