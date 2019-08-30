Dr. Michael Richter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Richter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Richter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9215 63rd Dr, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 897-6223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best care I’ve found after seeing many many doctors
About Dr. Michael Richter, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Persian

Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richter speaks Hebrew and Persian.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richter.
