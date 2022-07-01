Dr. Richman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Richman, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Richman, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center.
Dr. Richman works at
Locations
Wla1950 Sawtelle Blvd Ste 150, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 481-3939
Hospital Affiliations
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I contacted Dr. Richman regarding a recent cancer dx. With his guidance, I was completely worked up and started on life saving treatment within 3 weeks. I understand from friends they’re getting a diagnosis and beginning treatment this quickly is unheard of. I am forever grateful and will continue to have him in my life to serve as a paladin
About Dr. Michael Richman, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1972554806
Education & Certifications
- University Miami Jackson Mem
- LA Cty - USC Med Ctr
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
