Dr. Michael Richheimer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Richheimer, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from St Georges U.
Dr. Richheimer works at
Locations
Allergy and Asthma Care of New York- A division of ProHealthCare, LLP650 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-6363
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Richheimer and his staff are great! Everyone takes their time to address your questions, and I never feel rushed. I get allergy shots and they do work - I feel so much better.
About Dr. Michael Richheimer, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Stony Brook Med Ctr
- St Josephs Hosp/Seton Hall U
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- St Georges U
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richheimer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richheimer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richheimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richheimer has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richheimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richheimer speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Richheimer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richheimer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richheimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richheimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.