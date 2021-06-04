Overview

Dr. Michael Richards, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Richards works at Novant Health Durham Internal Medicine Associates - Durham in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.