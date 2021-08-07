See All Ophthalmologists in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Michael Richard, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Richard, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (18)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Richard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Richard works at Neigel Center, PA (Florham Park) in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ and Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Repair of Entropion or Ectropion and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Hirschfeld, MD
Dr. James Hirschfeld, MD
8 (81)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Neigel Center PA
    254 Columbia Tpke Ste 200, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 410-1100
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Care Center
    200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 410-1100
  3. 3
    Duke Eye Center of Cary
    2000 Regency Pkwy Ste 100, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 297-0900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ectropion of Eyelid
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Ectropion of Eyelid
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Richard?

    Aug 07, 2021
    Great doctor. Explained everything. Office was receptive.
    — Aug 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Richard, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Richard, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Richard to family and friends

    Dr. Richard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Richard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Richard, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Richard, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669434197
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richard has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Repair of Entropion or Ectropion and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Richard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Richard, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.