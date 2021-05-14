Overview

Dr. Michael Rich, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.



Dr. Rich works at Aultman Behavioral Health in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.