Dr. Michael Rice, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rice, DMD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rice, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Johnstown, PA.
Dr. Rice works at
Locations
-
1
Chestnut Hills Dental Johnstown Upper Yoder322 Warren St Ste 150, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 245-9194
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rice?
Hands down best dentist I've ever had {54years}!!! Awesome bed side manner so If you need a teeth checking call Doc. Rice. His staff Is also all precious?
About Dr. Michael Rice, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1295732683
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rice has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rice accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rice using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rice works at
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.