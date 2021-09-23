Dr. Michael Ricardo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ricardo, DO
Dr. Michael Ricardo, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Rowan University - School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, NJ.
Dr. Ricardo works at
Advocare The OBGYN Specialists157 ROUTE 73, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 874-1114
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Intergroup
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ricardo is a fabulous, caring, and thoughtful doctor. He works extremely well under the most stressful situations. I highly recommend him as your OBGYN.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336436229
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Rowan University - School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, NJ
- Villanova University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
