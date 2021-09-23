See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Michael Ricardo, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Ricardo, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Rowan University - School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, NJ.

Dr. Ricardo works at Advocare The OBGYN Specialists in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advocare The OBGYN Specialists
    Advocare The OBGYN Specialists
157 ROUTE 73, Voorhees, NJ 08043
(856) 874-1114

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Uterine Fibroids
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Uterine Fibroids
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Mass Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acute (or Transient) Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Acute Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Adnexal Tumors Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Anterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Apical Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Endometrial Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometrial Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Genital Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Imperforate Hymen Chevron Icon
Incomplete Bladder Emptying Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Labial Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Lynch Syndromes Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Mirena® Intrauterine Device Chevron Icon
Night Sweats Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Insufficiency Due to FSH Resistance Chevron Icon
Ovarian Mass Chevron Icon
Ovarian Torsion Chevron Icon
Ovary Conditions Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Mass Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Posterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Secondary Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubal Adhesion Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urethritis Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Changes Associated With Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Septum Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Lesion Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Vulvovaginitis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Intergroup
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • QualCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 23, 2021
    Dr. Ricardo is a fabulous, caring, and thoughtful doctor. He works extremely well under the most stressful situations. I highly recommend him as your OBGYN.
    About Dr. Michael Ricardo, DO

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    11 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1336436229
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: Maimonides Medical Center
    Residency: Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education: Rowan University - School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, NJ
    • Villanova University
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
