Overview

Dr. Michael Ricafort, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med|University of Miami Leonard Miller School of Medicine - Miami and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Littleton Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Ricafort works at Colorado Pulmonary Associates in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.