Dr. Michael Rezak, MD
Dr. Michael Rezak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northern Dutchess Hospital, Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurology Chicago331 W Surf St Ste 6400, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 665-3275
Highland Park600 Central Ave Ste 333, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (630) 933-4056
Cadence Physician Group Cardiology25 N Winfield Rd Ste 500, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
I have been a patient of Dr. Rezak for 17.5 years of the 18.5 years I have had Young Onset Parkinson’s. I have had two DBS implants and last year, per his suggestion, I started a DUOPA pump. At each challenge of this disease DR Rezak has been in my corner encouraging me to. Try the newest. Treatments. His knowledge of Parkinson’s and his awareness of the latest drugs and treatments are superb. He is also the most caring, concerned, and compassionate doctor I have ever had.
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center -
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Rezak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rezak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rezak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rezak has seen patients for Tremor, Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rezak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rezak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rezak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rezak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rezak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.