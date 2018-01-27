See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Michael Rezak, MD

Neurology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Rezak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northern Dutchess Hospital, Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Rezak works at Presence Center for Advanced Care in Chicago, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL and Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AMITA Health Medical Group Neurology Chicago
    331 W Surf St Ste 6400, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 665-3275
  2. 2
    Highland Park
    600 Central Ave Ste 333, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-4056
  3. 3
    Cadence Physician Group Cardiology
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 500, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-4056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northern Dutchess Hospital
  • Putnam Hospital Center
  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Essential Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Tremor
Essential Tremor
Parkinson's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 27, 2018
    I have been a patient of Dr. Rezak for 17.5 years of the 18.5 years I have had Young Onset Parkinson’s. I have had two DBS implants and last year, per his suggestion, I started a DUOPA pump. At each challenge of this disease DR Rezak has been in my corner encouraging me to. Try the newest. Treatments. His knowledge of Parkinson’s and his awareness of the latest drugs and treatments are superb. He is also the most caring, concerned, and compassionate doctor I have ever had.
    Marlene Huff in Naples FL — Jan 27, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Rezak, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003975897
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Rush University Medical Center -
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
