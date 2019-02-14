Dr. Michael Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Reynolds, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Reynolds, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Locations
SSM Health Medical Group12266 De Paul Dr Ste 305, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 770-0991Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Reynolds, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Truman Med Ctr
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynolds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.