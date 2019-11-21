Dr. Michael Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Reynolds, MD
Dr. Michael Reynolds, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Lanier Dermatology & Skin Cancer Specialist605 S Enota Dr Ne, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (470) 208-2172
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Very professional staff and always smiling. Good attitudes. Very Organized. Very clean. Good Doctor. Highly recommend.
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Med Col Of Georgia/McG Hosp-Clin
- Med Col Of Georgia
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Dermatology
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynolds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reynolds speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
