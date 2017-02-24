Dr. Michael Reuter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reuter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Reuter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dialysis Center of Rhode Island Hospital22 Baker St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 606-4325
Providence Interventional Associates II LLC100 Highland Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 228-7887
Medical Associates of Ri Inc950 Warren Ave Ste 303, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 228-7887
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Reuter is very knowledgeable in his practice. He takes the time to listen to you and provides the best care needed. His staff is also very kind and courteous.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1124356365
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Reuter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reuter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reuter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reuter has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reuter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reuter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reuter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reuter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reuter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.