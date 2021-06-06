Dr. Michael Rensink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rensink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rensink, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rensink, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Rensink works at
Locations
Paul Schalch Lepe765 Medical Center Ct Ste 210, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 482-0565Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He has been our family ENT for over 20 years. He and his team and fellow doctors are so kind, caring and giving of their time and knowledge. I would recommended him without any hesitation to anyone and everyone.
About Dr. Michael Rensink, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629001177
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
