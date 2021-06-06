Overview

Dr. Michael Rensink, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Rensink works at ENT Associates Of San Diego in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.