Overview

Dr. Michael Renfrow, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Renfrow works at South Florida Surgical Group in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Umbilical Hernia, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.