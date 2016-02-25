Dr. Michael Remar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Remar, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Remar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Remar works at
Locations
Michael A.h. Remar MD Pllc168 Kinsley St Ste Ll, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 424-4181
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Remar communicative, open to questions and personable. From first to last his professionalism put me at ease and comfortable in his ability to give me a good outcome to my surgery
About Dr. Michael Remar, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1043283799
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Med Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Remar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Remar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Remar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Remar works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Remar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remar.
