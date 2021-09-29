See All Dermatologists in Westlake, OH
Dr. Michael Reep, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Reep, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital and Southwest General Health Center.

Dr. Reep works at Associates In Dermatology in Westlake, OH with other offices in Middleburg Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Intertrigo and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westlake Office
    26908 Detroit Rd Ste 103, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 482-8323
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Middleburg Heights Office
    18660 Bagley Rd Ste 501, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 482-8424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairview Hospital
  • Southwest General Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keloid Scar
Intertrigo
Acne
Keloid Scar
Intertrigo
Acne

Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mutual of Omaha

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 29, 2021
    I will start off by saying Dr. Reep & Julie D are excellent. They have treated me well and their treatment plan for my scalp has worked wonderfully. Now, looking at past reviews, it's nice to know their office staff is not up to the standard the doctors seem to hold. My insurance doesn't start until this coming Friday. I was told I would be self pay. I advised they can bill me as this re-scheduled appointment was their fault in the 1st place and I needed to be seen. My one prescription was 5 or 6 pills away from being gone with no refills. I was advised by Debbie, who is in charge of billing, that they would see me this time around versus being told I could not be seen when I arrived a few weeks ago for my appointment. The female who was in the office with me, before and after Dr. Reep saw me, would not give me her 1st name after several attempts. I asked for her name so I could have it when I spoke with Debbie next. She said I was all set and left the appointment room without giving h
    — Sep 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Michael Reep, MD
    About Dr. Michael Reep, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578544284
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Health System
    Residency
    Internship
    • Med College Hosps Med College Ohio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Ohio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BALDWIN-WALLACE COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Reep, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reep is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reep has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reep has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reep has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Intertrigo and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reep on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Reep. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reep.

