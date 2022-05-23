See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New Haven, CT
Dr. Michael Reel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Reel, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Reel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Reel works at Ob/Gyn & Menopause Physicians in New Haven, CT with other offices in Guilford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Julia Jaffe, MD
Dr. Julia Jaffe, MD
8 (36)
View Profile
Dr. Connie Liu, MD
Dr. Connie Liu, MD
6 (44)
View Profile
Dr. Temitope Awosogba, MD
Dr. Temitope Awosogba, MD
10 (17)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrics Gynecology & Menopause Physicians P.c.
    40 Temple St Ste 7A, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 789-2011
  2. 2
    OB/GYN & Menopause Physicians
    135 GOOSE LN, Guilford, CT 06437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 453-4450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Reel?

    May 23, 2022
    Dr Reel is a very knowledgeable, compassionate, and understanding doctor. Staff is friendly and professional.
    Ellen — May 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Reel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Reel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reel to family and friends

    Dr. Reel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Reel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Reel, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Reel, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467636225
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia College Of Columbia University, New York, Ny
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Reel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Reel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Reel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.