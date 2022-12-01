Dr. Michael Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Reed, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Reed, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.
Dr. Reed works at
Locations
-
1
Spinal Associates500 W 19th St, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 257-7097
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Tricare
- Triwest
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reed?
When faced with a very scary procedure, Dr. Reed was very professional while still being compassion, friendly and comforting. The procedure went better than even I could ask. The results speak for itself. I recommend him to anyone feeling anxious about seeing a doctor for such a important matter. He's the doctor you need! THANK YOU DR. REED ??
About Dr. Michael Reed, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1841227550
Education & Certifications
- Fla Orth Institute
- University Tex Med Br
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Uc-Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed speaks French.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.