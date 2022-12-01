See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Panama City, FL
Dr. Michael Reed, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (75)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Reed, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.

Dr. Reed works at Spinal Associates in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spinal Associates
    500 W 19th St, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 257-7097

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • Triwest

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 01, 2022
    When faced with a very scary procedure, Dr. Reed was very professional while still being compassion, friendly and comforting. The procedure went better than even I could ask. The results speak for itself. I recommend him to anyone feeling anxious about seeing a doctor for such a important matter. He's the doctor you need! THANK YOU DR. REED ??
    About Dr. Michael Reed, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1841227550
    Education & Certifications

    • Fla Orth Institute
    • University Tex Med Br
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    • Uc-Davis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

