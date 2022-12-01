Overview

Dr. Michael Reed, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.



Dr. Reed works at Spinal Associates in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.