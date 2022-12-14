Dr. Michael Redler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Redler, MD
Dr. Michael Redler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
St. Vincents Urgent Care LLC1055 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-1055
Trumbull888 White Plains Rd Ste 105, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 268-2882
The Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center1800 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 254-1354Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Jvery highly recommended
About Dr. Michael Redler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Redler works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Redler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redler.
