Overview

Dr. Michael Redler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Redler works at St. Vincents Urgent Care LLC in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT and Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.