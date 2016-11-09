Overview

Dr. Michael Reddix, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Merit Health Central and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Reddix works at Reddix Medical Group in Jackson, MS with other offices in Hazlehurst, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.