Dr. Michael Reale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Reale, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Reale, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.
Dr. Reale works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Oncology and Blood Disorders Llp100 Haynes St # 2, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 646-0670
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reale?
Excellent attentive service. Dr Reale has been seeing me for over 10 years for hematology and has always listened, explained, and stayed on top of monitoring my condition.
About Dr. Michael Reale, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1992774434
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reale works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Reale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.