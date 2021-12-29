Dr. Michael Rayno Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayno Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rayno Jr, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Rayno Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Rayno Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Atlantic Foot and Ankle Center1788 Republic Rd Ste 300, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-0898
- 2 2088 S Independence Blvd Ste 101, Virginia Beach, VA 23453 Directions (757) 481-0898
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rayno Jr?
Strongly recommend this doctor for foot and ankle issues. I’ve been seeing Dr. Rayno for over four years. He doesn’t dillydally or make small talk. He’s extremely intelligent and straight to the point. He’ll make time to see you if you have an emergency on the same day. Dr. Rayno is a great doctor!
About Dr. Michael Rayno Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801841879
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rayno Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rayno Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rayno Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rayno Jr works at
Dr. Rayno Jr speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rayno Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rayno Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rayno Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rayno Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.